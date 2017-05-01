Scholar Who Played Leading Role In Creating National Holocaust Museum Visits South Coast

KCLU's Debra Greene reports on a Holocaust scholar and filmmaker who helped create the national Holocaust Memorial. He stopped by the South Coast.

One of the creators of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C. visits the South Coast.

Michael Berenbaum, a Holocaust scholar and filmmaker, spoke Sunday at the Holocaust Remembrance Day Commemoration at California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks.

He serves as director of the Sigi Ziering Institute that explores the ethical and religious implications of the Holocaust at American Jewish University in Los Angeles. He served as project director for the Holocaust Memorial Museum.

“What we represent the Holocaust as saying essentially is a warning that the powers of government and the genius of humanity if not linked to core human values can become monstrous,” he said.

The event celebrated Holocaust survivor Clara Knopfler’s 90th birthday and money raised benefited a scholarship in her name that supports Jewish student leaders.

