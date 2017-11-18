Satellite Successfully Launched From Central Coast

It took four tries, but a a rocket carrying a weather satellite into orbit has finally been launched from the Central Coast.

Technical glitches postponed the liftoff of a Delta II rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base twice in the last week, and high wind led to the mission being scrubbed for a third time.

The fourth try at 1:47 a.m. Saturday was successful. The United Launch Alliance rocket carried a JPSS-1 weather satellite into orbit. It's part of a series of advanced satellites designed to improve our ability to track and forecast the weather.