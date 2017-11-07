Satellite Launch Planned From Santa Barbara County Postponed Due To Technical Issue

By lance orozco 4 minutes ago
  • Joint Polar Satellite System-1 set for launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base
A planned satellite launch from the Central Coast has been postponed for at least four days because of the discovery of a faulty battery on board the rocket booster.

The United Launch Alliance had been planning to launch a Delta II rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base Friday with a NASA/NOAA satellite into orbit. Officials say the launch will now take place on Tuesday at the earliest.

The Joint Polar Satellite System-1 spacecraft is designed to provide forecasters with environmental data to improve understanding of changes in the Earth's weather, oceans and climate.

