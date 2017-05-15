Santa Barbara County Supervisors To Get Update On Refugio Oil Spill As Second Anniversary Approaches

It may be hard to believe that so much time has passed, but this week will mark the second anniversary of Santa Barbara County’s massive Refugio Oil Spill.

It was May 19th, 2015 when an oil pipeline rupture spilled more than 140,000 gallons of oil onto the ground, and into the ocean at Refugio State Beach. Cleanup took months, and cost more than $100 million dollars.

The County is working to improve its spill management efforts.

Tuesday, Santa Barbara County Supervisors will get an update on the now completed cleanup efforts, as well as on the status of the still shut down oil pipeline. County officials say they’ve received the $1.9 million dollars in reimbursement costs they’ve claimed from the pipeline’s owner, Plains All-American Pipeline.