It’s a five mile ride members of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Mounted Enforcement Unit will never forget.

The 13 member team is a part of the 128th Tournament of Roses Parade taking place this year on January 2nd. It’s the first time the team has been selected to take part, and the Santa Barbara County unit is one of only three law enforcement equestrian entries in the parade.

The nearly three decade old unit has been training for months to get ready for the annual tradition in Pasadena.