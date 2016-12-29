Santa Barbara County Rancher On Short List For Top Trump Administration Ag Post

A Santa Barbara County rancher who served as a State Assemblyman, State Senator, and Lieutenant Governor is on the short list for consideration as Secretary of Agriculture in President-Elect Donald Trump’s administration.

Abel Maldonado met with Trump in Florida Wednesday. Trump is reportedly also looking at three Texans for the post. Maldonado is the son of immigrant farmers who now owns a farming business, as well as a vineyard.

He served as Lieutenant Governor, but unsuccessfully ran for a second term in the post, and also had a failed bid for Congress.