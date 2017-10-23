Santa Barbara County Prosecutors Say Ice Rink Settles Violation Over Hazardous Materials Reporting

Santa Barbara County prosecutors say they’ve settled an environmental safety violation with the non-profit group which operates a South Coast ice skating facility.

The “Ice in Paradise” facility in Goleta passed on-site safety inspections for its use of ammonia. The ammonia is used as a refrigerant for the ice rinks. But, prosecutors say the Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association failed to prepare, and file a hazardous material business plan.

The plan is used by first responders to locate, and deal with hazardous materials in the event of an emergency.

The prosecutors say the non-profit responded immediately to do the filing, and implement training on the issue. As part of a settlement, it will pay $5,000 in compliance costs and penalties.