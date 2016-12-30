Santa Barbara County Jail Inmate Dies

By

Authorities say a Santa Barbara County jail inmate died this week.

Jail officials say the 69 year old man had a cardiac related incident Monday night in the dormitory housing area of the main jail. Efforts were started to revive him, and he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the man hasn’t been released. An autopsy has been performed, and while final results are still pending, the preliminary report is that he died from natural causes.

He had been in jail since December 22nd, after being arrested on charges of failure to appear for a warrant, and for obstructing an officer.

