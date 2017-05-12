Santa Barbara County Grand Jury Looks At Community Services District Controversy

A new Santa Barbara County Grand Jury report says a community services district did nothing wrong with the way it handled the annexation of land to the district, but notes it could have done a better job in keeping affected property owners informed about what was occurring.

The Grand Jury looked at complaints over how the Santa Ynez Community Services District annexed the West Santa Ynez area. People in the area use septic systems, and there’s concern about the potential impacts on ground water. As a result of the annexation, property owners whose systems fail will have to put in expensive upgraded sewage treatment systems, or would have the option of connecting to a sewer system in the area.

Some residents who objected to the move are concerned about the potential costs.

The report says the communication with landowners during the process was minimal, and confusing. It does point out that there is currently no change required for West Santa Ynez property owners if their septic systems are functioning properly, and that the changes only come into play if their systems fail.