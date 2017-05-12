Santa Barbara County Grand Jury Looks At Community Services District Controversy

By 31 minutes ago

A new Santa Barbara County Grand Jury report says a community services district did nothing wrong with the way it handled the annexation of land to the district, but notes it could have done a better job in keeping affected property owners informed about what was occurring.

The Grand Jury looked at complaints over how the Santa Ynez Community Services District annexed the West Santa Ynez area. People in the area use septic systems, and there’s concern about the potential impacts on ground water. As a result of the annexation, property owners whose systems fail will have to put in expensive upgraded sewage treatment systems, or would have the option of connecting to a sewer system in the area.

Some residents who objected to the move are concerned about the potential costs.

The report says the communication with landowners during the process was minimal, and confusing. It does point out that there is currently no change required for West Santa Ynez property owners if their septic systems are functioning properly, and that the changes only come into play if their systems fail.

Tags: 
santa barbara county grand jury

Related Content

Santa Barbara County Grand Jury Recommends Law Enforcement Officers Use Body Cameras

By Apr 19, 2017

A new Grand Jury report says all law enforcement officers in Santa Barbara County should be using body cameras.

Santa Barbara County Grand Jury Says Major Sewage Rate Hike On Central Coast Justified

By Mar 30, 2017

A huge hike in annual sewage charges for one Central Coast community has left some people angry, but a new Santa Barbara County Grand Jury report says the increase is justified.

The rates for the Laguna County Sanitation District in the Orcutt area have gone up 87% in the last six years. The district did a series of studies focused on the need for a major overhaul, and update to the more than half century old facility.