Santa Barbara County Gets New Public Health Director

Santa Barbara County is getting a new Public Health Director.

Dr. Van Do-Reynoso was appointed to the post by Santa Barbara County Supervisors. She has been Madera County’s Public Health Director for the last seven years. Do-Reynoso fills the vacancy created by the departure of Dr. Takashi Wada in December 2016. She's set to start in Santa Barbara County in August.

Wada left to join CenCal Health, the agency which administers Medi-Cal serves for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County residents.

Carrie Topliffe was been serving as Interim Director for the county, but will now return to her role as Director of County Child Support Services.