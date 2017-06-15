Santa Barbara County Adopts Balanced Budget; 178 Full Time Positions Cut

Santa Barbara County has adopted a $1.08 billion dollar budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which includes some major service cuts.

The balanced budget includes a reduction of 178 full time positions, although a number of the jobs were unfilled. With social service costs exceeding available state and federal funding, those programs are among those facing the biggest cuts.

County officials say despite the social service reductions, the county is devoting a larger chunk of its discretionary spending to those programs.

The budget includes what amounts to $28.5 million dollars in county service reductions, with programs like Medi-Cal and CalWORKS impacted.