Santa Barbara Congressman Introduces Gun Control Proposals On Anniversary Of Isla Vista Rampage

A Santa Barbara congressman has co-authored a gun control proposal on the third anniversary of the Isla Vista rampage which left seven people dead, and 14 injured.

The bill by Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal is mostly symbolic. It encourages states to create laws which allow families, and others to go to court to get restraining orders so people who pose a threat to themselves, or others can’t buy guns. The proposal also calls for laws to ensure that law enforcement agencies use gun databases when they receive a warning or tip from a concerned family member. California has passed some measures along those lines as has Connecticut.

The introduction of the act comes as Isla Vista hits the third anniversary of a rampage by a mentally unbalanced man who used guns, and his car to kill six people, and injure 14 others before he took his own life.