Santa Barbara Airport, Highway 101 Reopen; But Flooding Issues Persist As Storm Tapers Off

A South Coast airport and a major highway reopens, but some flooding issues persist as the storm tapers off on Saturday.

The Santa Barbara Airport -- that had to shut down Saturday afternoon because part of its main runway flooded -- has reopened. Officials say runways were reopened to all aircraft at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, but travelers are warned that standing water is still an issue on roads leading to the airport.

A portion of Highway 101 on the South Coast, which was closed for more than six hours by storm flooding on Friday afternoon, is finally open.

One of the northbound lanes reopened around 8 p.m. Friday. But, as of 10:15 am Saturday, two lanes remain closed. Water and mud closed the northbound lanes of the 101 near La Conchita just before 2 p.m. Friday. Northbound traffic had to be diverted, and there were massive delays. Work is still underway to clean up the rest of the freeway.

In northern Oxnard, police say crews are pumping out water to relieve significant street flooding at the Victoria Estates Community.

Officials at Cal State Channel Islands in Camarillo announced that they closed the main campus on Saturday due to flooding. All morning classes and activities have been canceled.