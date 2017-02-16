San Luis Obispo Filmfest Announces Lineup; Tributes To Debby Reynolds, Josh Brolin Set

A screening of a documentary about Debby Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fischer will be one of the highlights of the 23rd annual San Luis Obispo International Film Festival, which has just announced its 2017 lineup.

This year’s festival runs March 14th through 19th.

One of the featured events will be a screening of the new documentary, Bright Lights, about the famous mother and daughter who both died last year. The March 15th screening will then be followed by a discussion hosted by Variety Magazine editor Jenelle Riley, who will talk to Reynolds son, and Fisher’s brother, Todd Fischer.

On March 18th, actor Josh Brolin will be honored in a tribute featuring Jeff Bridges.

And, on closing day, March 19th, film critic Leonard Maltin will host a discussion about Hollywood’s music in conjunction with a screening of a new documentary called “Score.”