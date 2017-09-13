San Luis Obispo County Hires Its First Ever Full Time Medical Examiner

By 1 hour ago

A Central Coast county has made a big move, hiring its first time ever full-time forensic pathologist.

San Luis Obispo County officials say the hiring is historic in multiple ways, because Dr. Joyce Carter is also the nation’s first African-American Chief Medical Examiner.

Carter has more than three decades of experience in the field, with a career which includes work as a medical examiner with the military, the District of Columbia, and the City of Houston. Carter has written three books, and is currently working on a fourth.

As San Luis Obispo County’s Medical Examiner, Carter will perform autopsies, participate in investigations of suspicious deaths, and testify as needed in court cases.

Tags: 
medical examiner
san luis obispo county sheriff's office

Related Content

Central Coast Law Enforcement Agency Taking New Approach To Homeless Offenders

By Apr 14, 2017

A Central Coast law enforcement agency is trying to be proactive in dealing with the homeless.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has launched what it’s calling a “Community Action Team.” The team funded by the county will have two deputies solely focused on homelessness issues in unincorporated areas of the county.

The team will look for people who come in regular contact with patrol deputies, and will try to get them connected with social service to get them help with problems like mental health issues or substance abuse.

Inmate Found Dead In Central Coast Jail

By Jan 23, 2017

Authorities are investigating the death of a 36 year old man in a Central Coast jail.

Andrew Chaylon Holland was found unconscious and unresponsive in a cell at the San Luis Obispo County Jail Sunday.

Sheriff’s office officials say because the Atascadero man had been striking and injuring himself, he was in a glass observation cell so he could be checked every 15 minutes. When he was unresponsive during a check, jail deputies and medical staff tried to revive him. They were unsuccessful.

An autopsy is pending. He had been under the care of a doctor.