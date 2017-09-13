San Luis Obispo County Hires Its First Ever Full Time Medical Examiner

A Central Coast county has made a big move, hiring its first time ever full-time forensic pathologist.

San Luis Obispo County officials say the hiring is historic in multiple ways, because Dr. Joyce Carter is also the nation’s first African-American Chief Medical Examiner.

Carter has more than three decades of experience in the field, with a career which includes work as a medical examiner with the military, the District of Columbia, and the City of Houston. Carter has written three books, and is currently working on a fourth.

As San Luis Obispo County’s Medical Examiner, Carter will perform autopsies, participate in investigations of suspicious deaths, and testify as needed in court cases.