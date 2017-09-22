Related Program: All Things Considered Same-Sex Spouses Turn To Adoption To Protect Parental Rights By Ailsa Chang • 1 hour ago Related Program: All Things Considered TweetShareGoogle+Email (L-R) Janey, Martha, Jack and Meredith Holley-Miers at their home in Washington D.C. Janey is demonstrating her "Superman arms." Selena Simmons-Duffin / NPR Originally published on September 22, 2017 2:23 pm Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.