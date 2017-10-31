Rocket Successfully Launched From Central Coast; 10 Satellites Deployed

A rocket carrying ten small satellites has been successfully launched from Santa Barbara County.

A Minotaur C rocket lifted off as planned from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 2:37 Tuesday afternoon.

Cloud cover obscured the launch for much of the Central and South Coasts. The launch by Orbital ATK carried a series of ten small SkySat and Dove satellites into orbit.

The satellites will add to the ability to capture medium and high resolution images from space for commercial, governmental, and non-governmental agencies around the world.