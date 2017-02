KCLU's John Palminteri reports on Cam Sanchez, the former Santa Barbara Police Chief who's come out of retirement.

After retiring last year, former Santa Barbara police chief Cam Sanchez is back at work.

Sanchez has accepted a parks specialist job in Monterey County.

He says he'll be evaluating each park, getting new bilingual signs in place, and working with park rangers on maintaining the quality aspects of each site.

Sanchez has not said why he chose to return to the workplace, after 15 years as Santa Barbara police chief.

Sanchez turns 64 this month.