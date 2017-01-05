Retired Law Enforcement Officer In Santa Barbara County To Get Life Sentence For Molestation

A retired CHP officer who was once named the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce Man of the Year will receive a life sentence after entering guilty pleas to 17 counts of child molestation.

Anthony Durham was arrested last September following a Lompoc Police investigation. Durham at one point had been a Lompoc Police volunteer, and served a stint as an interim Lompoc City Councilman. In 2008, he was the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce Man of the Year.

The 67 year old Lompoc man is expected to receive a 45 years to life sentence when he’s formally sentenced next month.