Rescuers Find Dead Body of Man Who May Have Been Swept Away by Flood Waters in Ventura County

By 30 minutes ago
  • Crews search for hiker who got swept away by rising flood waters
    Photo by Ventura County Sheriff's Department

Rescue crews have located a dead body of a man who may have been swept away by heavy flooding in the Conejo Valley.

Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives say around 8:45 Saturday morning, officials in a sheriff’s helicopter and swift water rescuers found the body in a remote area of the Arroyo Conejo Creek in Thousand Oaks. The man has not yet been identified.

Crews have been searching for a man in his 20s who was swept away Saturday afternoon by fast-moving water when heavy rainfall flooded the barranca area near the 1200 block of Camino Dos Rios in Thousand Oaks. Just after 2 p.m., they rescued three people who were stranded within the barranca, and they told authorities that a fourth man had been swept away by the water.

Residents are being reminded that Conejo Valley trails and creeks are closed due to flood conditions.

