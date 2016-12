KCLU's Lance Orozco talks with a UC Santa Barbara researcher about new studies on the impacts of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, and how that information may help us better cope with future spills

It was a deadly explosion and oil spill which created massive environmental problems.

While the Deepwater Horizon accident in the Gulf of Mexico happened more than six years ago, researchers are still trying to fully assess its impacts on the ocean.

Some UC Santa Barbara researchers have been involved in efforts to determine the ongoing extent of the damage, and have just published their research on their findings.

KCLU’s Lance Orozco has the story: