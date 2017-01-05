Regional Planning Agency In Santa Barbara County Gets New Executive Director

An organization which oversees regional and multi-jurisdictional planning issues in Santa Barbara County has a new Executive Director.

Majorie Kirn is the new head of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments. Kirn had been with the Merced County Association of Governments for 16 years, including the last four as Executive Director. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of longtime SBCAG Executive Director Jim Kemp.

The agency is made up of representatives from Santa Barbara County and its eight cities.

One of the biggest issues it handles is the distribution of transportation funds, and it acts as one of the lead agencies on major projects like the Highway 101 widening project in the southern part of the county.