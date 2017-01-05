Rainfall From A Few Tenths Of An Inch To Eight Inches (No Kidding!) On The Central and South Coasts

The storm clearing the Central and South Coasts Thursday brought significant rainfall to parts of the region, especially north of Point Conception.

The most rainfall recorded was at Rocky Butte, a mountain northeast of Cambria, which received 8.6” of rain during the last three days. Nipomo had 4.5”, and Pismo Beach 3.6”.

In Santa Barbara County, Santa Barbara had .75”, Carpinteria .98”, Lompoc .34”, and Solvang .16”. In Ventura County, Oxnard had 1.3” of rain, Camarillo .97”, and Simi Valley .63”.

We’ll get a break Friday, but another system could bring rain Saturday through Monday, with the heaviest rain again on the Central Coast.