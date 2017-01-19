Rain Hitting South Coast Causing Problems For Cruise Ship Industry

A Ruby Princess cruise ship parked off Stearns Wharf Wednesday was the first ship of the year for Santa Barbara.

This week's weather, however, has had a negative impact on the cruise ship business.

The cruise will have its schedule trimmed by a day, and the Star Princess, another cruise ship scheduled to arrive Friday, has canceled its stop entirely.

The ships are an economic boost for the area, with 11 scheduled to arrive between now and mid-June.

Visitors often take tours, shop, and eat in Santa Barbara; many say they would come back again.

