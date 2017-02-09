Public Safety Agencies In Ventura County Issue Statement On Immigration Controversy

Officials representing eight public safety agencies in Ventura County issued a statement saying despite the federal controversy over immigration law, they will continue to stay out of field level immigration enforcement.

The coalition represents the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, the DA’s Office, the CHP, and five police departments. They say the agencies have not historically participated in direct enforcement of immigration laws, and that it’s important to keep the trust of people so they can feel safe interacting with officers.

However, they do say people who commit crimes and are sent to jail are referred to federal officials for review of their immigration status. Between September of 2015 and 2016, of the 27,000 people booked into the county’s jail, 238, or less than 1%, were taken by federal officials. The charges ranged from DUI to rape, and murder.