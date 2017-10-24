Public Health Hazard Leads To Restrictions On Commercial Lobster Fishing In Channel Islands

KCLU's Lance Orozco reports an outbreak of domoic acid in some spiny lobsters in the Channel Islands has led to restrictions on commercial fishing

State Fish and Wildlife officials have closed some fisheries in the Channel Islands to commercial fishermen because the lobsters there may be unsafe to eat.

Officials say they’ve found unhealthy levels of domoic acid in some spiny lobsters coming from the waters off of Anacapa Island, and the east end of Santa Cruz Island.

It’s a neurotoxin, and exposure to it affects the brain, and can cause seizures and even death.

The discovery has led to the closure of a swath of state waters off of the two islands to commercial fishermen until testing shows that the lobsters no longer have toxins which pose a public health risk.