Prosecutors Say Man Arrested In Ventura After Using Internet To Find Teen For Sex

Prosecutors say a Pomona man was arrested after arranging to meet someone in Ventura County for sex that he thought would be a teenage girl.

Southern California High Tech Task Force investigators say they encountered Randolph Beach Brummett, Junior online as the 32 year old man was trying to make a connection with a teenage girl.

A task force member had the online persona of a 15 year old girl. Prosecutors say a weeks long e-mail exchange led to Brummett arranging to meet what he thought was a teen in Ventura to have sex.

He was arrested on multiple charges, ranging from child luring to sending harmful matter to a child.