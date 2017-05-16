Pro-Choice "California Trusts Women" License Plate Up For Vote

KCLU's John Palminteri reports on a possible new pro-choice license plate design for Californians.

A vote to approve "California Trusts Women" as a license plate design is underway.

Three designs are in the running in an effort to have a pro-choice license plate available for the state.

Assemblymember Hanna-Beth Jackson on the South Coast authored the bill for the project, which is still going through the legislature.

If the bill goes through, the funds raised by the license plates will go to help family planning and provide greater access to care and treatment programs.

The design is up for voting at californiatrustswomen.com