Priest Who Served Ventura County, And Became Religious Broadcasting Pioneer Dies

A bishop with deep roots in Ventura County who became a pioneer in religious broadcasting has died.

Joseph Madera was ordained in 1957, and served Ventura County in the 1970’s where he established the Spanish language religious program “La Hora Catolica”. He was transferred to Fresno in the late 1970’s.

In 1980, he was ordained the Bishop of Fresno. He was so impressed with the power of broadcasting he worked to establish a religious television station in Fresno, which went on the air in 1986.

Plans are being made for five funeral services, with one in Ventura County. Details on the cause of death weren’t released. Bishop Madera was 89 years old.