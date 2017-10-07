Prediction

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

In just a minute, we're going to ask our panelists to predict - after the FDA's decision about love, what will be the next scandal involving granola? But first, let me tell you that support for NPR comes from NPR stations and Lumber Liquidators, a proud sponsor of NPR, offering more than 400 styles, including hardwood, bamboo, laminate and vinyl, with flooring specialists in hundreds of stores nationwide - more at lumberliquidators.com or 1-800-HARDWOOD. The Pew Charitable Trusts presenting After The Fact, a new podcast from Pew that explores facts, numbers and trends shaping the world - more information is available at pewtrustfoundation.org/afterthefact. And the Walton Family Foundation, working to prepare all students for a lifetime of opportunity by ensuring access to high quality K-12 choices - more information is available at waltonk12.org.

WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME is a production of NPR and WBEZ Chicago in association with Urgent Haircut Productions - Doug Berman, benevolent overlord. Philipp Goedicke writes our limericks. Our house manager is Tyler Greene Our interns are Katie O’Reilly (ph) and Gianna Capadona. Our webguru is Beth Novey. Special thanks to the Revival Food Hall in downtown Chicago for feeding us. BJ Leiderman composed our theme. Our program is produced by Jennifer Mills and Miles Doornbos. Technical direction is from Lorna White. Our CFO is Colin Miller. Public address announcer - that's Paul Friedman. Our production coordinator is Robert Neuhaus. Our senior producer is Ian Chillag. And the executive producer of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME is Michael CrossFit Danforth.

Now panel, what will be the next big granola scandal? Brian Babylon.

BRIAN BABYLON: We're going to come to find out that granola has only been smoke-dried Twinkies and marshmallow circus peanuts this whole time.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: Granola will find out that its birth mother is oatmeal and its birth father is packing peanuts.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Roy Blount Jr.

ROY BLOUNT JR: It's not true that it can be used as kitty litter.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if that happens, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Helen Hong, Brian Babylon, Roy Blount Jr. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.