Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what souvenir is Donald Trump bringing back from abroad? Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: A divorce.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: I don't know about Donald, but Melania stopped by the Vatican gift shop and picked up a T-shirt that says, I'm with stupid.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Didn't know they had that at the Vatican. And Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: Israel gave him a map of the Middle East with a big red arrow saying, we are here.

(APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: And if President Trump brings home any of that, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Alonzo Bodden, Amy Dickinson, Adam Felber. Thanks to all of you for listening.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: I am Peter Sagal, and we'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

