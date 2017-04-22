Prediction

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what is next for Bill O'Reilly? Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: He's going to create a dating app cum food delivery service called Falafely (ph) Good.

SAGAL: Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: Desperate and alone, his reputation in tatters, O'Reilly will turn to the Lord - commentator Jeffrey Lord, who will get him a job at - where else? - CNN.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: He'd fit in well. And Jeff Garlin.

JEFF GARLIN: He's going to open his own hypo (laughter) - this isn't even worth it. He's going to open his own hypo (laughter) - he's going to open his own hypoallergenic pumpkin patch. It's the future. It's a pumpkin patch with no hay.

SAGAL: Yeah.

GARLIN: And Bill will just show you around the different pumpkins and your allergies will be just fine.

ROCCA: That actually sounds great.

GARLIN: He's been talking about it for years. If you read the afterword in any one of his history books it's right there. He talks about his dream.

ROCCA: Hypoallergenic pumpkin patch.

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you to Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Faith Salie, Mo Rocca and the remarkable Jeff Garlin. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE, SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

This is NPR.