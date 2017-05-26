Possible Norovirus Outbreak Sickens Hundreds In Santa Barbara County

By 5 hours ago
  • Images of the virus resposnible for norovirus
    Images of the virus resposnible for norovirus

An estimated 200 cases of what’s suspected to be norovirus have been reported in connection with some Santa Barbara County Schools.

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials say the gastrointestinal illness has surfaced during the last three weeks at some school campuses in the Orcutt area, as well as at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Testing is underway to try to pinpoint the exact cause of the illnesses. Crews are disinfecting the campuses. The virus is spread easily, and is common in places like schools and offices where larges numbers of people are in close quarters with each other. Because it’s a holiday weekend, it may slow the spread of the virus.

There was a norovirus outbreak at some Ventura County schools earlier this year.

Tags: 
norovirus
cal coast news

Related Content

Hundreds Sickened By Norovirus On South Coast

By Mar 17, 2017
(Centers for Disease Control)

A norovirus outbreak has left hundreds of students, and staff members in a South Coast school district sick.

Hundreds of cases of the viral illness with flulike symptoms have been reported at the eight schools in Ventura County’s El Rio School District. Dr. John Puglisi, superintendent of the El Rio School District, says they’ve taken a number of steps to keep parents informed about the viral outbreak, and to contain it. He says about 500 students and staff members have been impacted.