Possible Norovirus Outbreak Sickens Hundreds In Santa Barbara County

An estimated 200 cases of what’s suspected to be norovirus have been reported in connection with some Santa Barbara County Schools.

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials say the gastrointestinal illness has surfaced during the last three weeks at some school campuses in the Orcutt area, as well as at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Testing is underway to try to pinpoint the exact cause of the illnesses. Crews are disinfecting the campuses. The virus is spread easily, and is common in places like schools and offices where larges numbers of people are in close quarters with each other. Because it’s a holiday weekend, it may slow the spread of the virus.

There was a norovirus outbreak at some Ventura County schools earlier this year.