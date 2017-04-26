Popular Shoemaker Based On South Coast May Put Itself Up For Sale

A globally known shoemaker based on the South Coast may put itself up for sale.

Deckers Brands says it is looking at strategic alternatives for its future, which include a sale or other type of transaction to improve stockholder value. The company has been in the middle of a $150 million dollar campaign to improve profitability by cutting costs and realigning brands.

The company has retained financial and legal advisors to assist with proposals. In a press release, the company says it’s not definite the company will be involved in a deal, and notes there is no timeline.

The Goleta based company has well known brands like Teva and Uggs, and are sold in more than 50 countries and territories around the world.

