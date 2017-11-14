Pop Music Star Highlights Tree Lighting Event In Ventura County

It’s the time of year when there are a lot of Christmas tree lighting events on the Central and South Coasts, but one happening this week is going to feature some extra star power.

Pop music star Rachel Platten will be the headliner of a tree lighting event Friday night at the Promenade At Westlake shopping and dining center in Westlake Village.

Platten’s song called “Fight Song” made the Billboard Top 10 in the U.S., and hit number one in Great Britain. She won an Emmy for her performance of it on “Good Morning America.”

Platten will be a part of a free show beginning at 7 p.m. which will feature a number of musical performances, the lighting of a 65 foot tree and fireworks.