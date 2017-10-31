Police Shoot Suspected Vehicle Thief With Bean Bags After High Speed Chase On South Coast

KCLU's John Palminteri reports on the apprehension of two suspected car thieves in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara Police used two shots from a beanbag rifle on a man running from a stolen vehicle Monday.

The vehicle was spotted near Las Positas and the driver took off at a high speed southbound on the freeway.

The chase ended on a dead-end street.

The driver, Isiah Alexander, and his passenger were arrested. Police say they were uncooperative and they needed to use force.

Both of the suspects face stolen vehicle and burglary charges.

The car they were in was stolen out of Ventura County, while another nearby vehicle the two were associated with was also stolen.