Police Search for Man Wanted for Attempted Murder on South Coast

Authorities on the South Coast are searching for a man wanted for attempted murder in a stabbing that left a victim in critical condition.

Simi Valley Police say they received a 911 call around 8 last night to report that a crime took place on the 200 block of Ulysses Street. Officers discovered a 32-year-old man, who lived in the home, suffering from life-threatening stab wounds to his torso. Emergency responders treated the man and then rushed him to Los Robles Hospital where he remains in a medically induced coma and in critical condition.

Investigators say the stabbing may have been an unprovoked attack on the part of the suspect, who is also a resident at that home. He is believed to have fled the scene on a bicycle before officers arrived.

Simi Valley Police are asking for the public’s home in locating the suspect who is identified as 52-year-old Gerardo Martin Vasquez. He’s described as Hispanic, five-ten, about 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Vasquez was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants. He is considered armed and dangerous.