Police Say Two Ventura County Men Shot Each Other In Confrontation

Detectives are investigating what they think was a murder in Ventura County.

A body was found on the 200 block of West Vineyard Avenue on Oxnard at around six a.m. Friday.

Oxnard Police say the person appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound, but an autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death. Police had investigated reports of gunshots in the area at around midnight, but were unable to find anything at the time.

The name of the person, and additional information about the incident hasn't been released yet.