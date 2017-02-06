Police Say Two Ventura County Men Shot Each Other In Confrontation

Two men are in Ventura County hospitals with serious gunshot wounds this morning, after police say a dispute between them escalated to the point where they both pulled out guns and shot each other.
The shootings happened Saturday night, on the 2400 block of Saviers Road in Oxnard. Oxnard Police detectives say Bernardo Silva and Jesus Garcia got into a confrontation in a parking lot, with both pulling out guns and opening fire.
Investigators aren’t sure what triggered the dispute, but say no one else appears to be directly involved with the shootings.