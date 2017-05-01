Police Say Man Pulled Over For Speeding On Central Coast Rams Police Car

A man pulled over for speeding on the Central Coast is in a lot more trouble than that, after police say he repeatedly rammed the patrol car which stopped him.

It happened at around noon on Sunday, on Fesler Street in Santa Maria. Antonio Sanchez was stopped because a Santa Maria Police officer thought he was speeding. The officer says when he got out of his unit Sanchez backed into it once, did it a second time, and then sped away from the scene.

The 32 year old man drove to a nearby apartment complex, where he tried to flee on foot, but was quickly arrested. Sanchez is facing charges from possession of a stolen vehicle to assault with a deadly weapon.

santa maria police

