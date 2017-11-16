Police Say Man Climbs Drainpipe Of Ventura County Department Store In Burglary Attempt

Police say an alert citizen foiled a burglary attempt at a Ventura County department store, when he saw a man climbing up a drainpipe to the building’s roof in the middle of the night.

Simi Valley Police say the received a 911 call at about one a.m. Thursday from someone saying they saw the man using the pipe to get to the roof of the Macy’s at Simi Valley Town Center. Moments later, two alarms linked to a roof hatch were triggered.

Arriving officers say they found Brandon Gabaldon hiding in some bushes. The 20 year old Simi Valley man was arrested for attempted commercial burglary.