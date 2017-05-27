Police Make Arrests In Connection To Series of Car Burglaries, Thefts On South Coast

Arrests have been made in connection to a series of vehicle burglaries and thefts on the South Coast.

Thousand Oaks Police say in early April, there was a number of car break-ins in the city of Thousand Oaks and in the unincorporated area of Oak Park. Detectives say the suspects took numerous items of property including cash and credit cards. They're accused of using the stolen credit cards to make several hundred dollars’ worth of fraudulent purchases.

On Wednesday, investigators served a search warrant at a home on the 600 block of Halyard Street in Port Hueneme, where they located stolen items and illegal drugs.

Authorities arrested 32-year-old Tabitha Bernhardt and 24-year-old Mariah Maya-Long for a number of charges including conspiracy to commit a crime, vehicle burglary, grand theft and identity theft. Child Protective Services took Maya-Long's two-year-old child into custody. Twenty-three-year-old Rafael Lopez was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance.