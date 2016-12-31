Police Department in Ventura County Helps Vandalism Victims

  Simi Valley Police deliver toys to family victimized by vandals during the holidays
Some members of a police department in Ventura County went way beyond the call of duty this holiday season to help a family whose Christmas decorations were vandalized.

Simi Valley Police were called to a home after someone spray-painted, and destroyed their inflatable yard decorations. After hearing about what happened, and how it upset a two year old girl in the family, Simi Valley Police Property Officer Kristen Mesa started a fundraising campaign to help.

The police then delivered some toys, and because the little girl likes the cartoon series “Paw Patrol,” which features dogs, a police K-9 came along to surprise her.

