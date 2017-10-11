Plans Announced For Memorial Services For Some Las Vegas Shooting Victims From South Coast

Memorial service plans have been announced for some of the five South Coast residents who died as a result of the Las Vegas shooting rampage.

Services will take place Friday for “Bo” Taylor of Oxnard. His memorial will be at 1 p.m. Friday at New Life Community Church in Pismo Beach. Taylor lived in Oxnard, and was commander of the state conservation camp near Camarillo.

Plans have also been announced for Taylor’s girlfriend, Denise Cohen of Carpinteria, who also died as a result of the attack. Her memorial will take place October 28th at Santa Barbara Community Church in Santa Barbara.

Memorial services are set for October 21st for Susan Smith of Simi Valley. The popular elementary school staff member’s services will take place at Cornerstone Community Church in Simi Valley.