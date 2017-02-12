Planned Parenthood Protest, Counter-Protests Take Place on South Coast

Thousands of protestors for and against Planned Parenthood took to the streets across the nation, throughout California and even right here on the South Coast.

In Ventura on Saturday, demonstrators were part of a De-Fund PP Nationwide rally that called on Congress and President Trump to strip Planned Parenthood of federal funding. The group of pro-life supporters say they want to reallocate those funds to health centers that help disadvantaged women without resorting to abortion.

Meanwhile, a counter-protest of pro-choice supporters was held outside the Ventura County Government Center where protestors advocated for continued funding for Planned Parenthood and in favor of women’s reproductive rights.

Federal money does not pay for abortions at Planned Parenthoods. However, the organization is reimbursed by Medicaid for other services including birth control and cancer screenings.