With Picturesque Backdrop, New County Supervisor Takes Oath Of Office

By 1 hour ago

Wasting no time getting into his new job, Das Williams took his oath of office Monday in Montecito.

Williams is now the new first district County Supervisor for Santa Barbara County.

He was sworn in on a ceremony at Hammonds Beach, with his wife and daughter by his side.

Williams is the former California State Assemblymember for that section of the coast, and a former Santa Barbara City Councilman.

The official public ceremony at the Board of Supervisor's hearing room is set for next Tuesday.

As Williams took the oath of office at the unique site, it started to rain; he called it a good sign.

santa barbara county supervisors

