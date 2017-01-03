Pair Of Storms Headed To Central, South Coasts

Get ready for more wet weather.

Two storm systems are headed towards the Central and South Coasts. The first one will arrive on the Central Coast overnight. It could mean more than an inch of rain in parts of San Luis Obispo County. Tomorrow, the rain will spread into Santa Barbara County, with some showers expected in Ventura County. We’ll see clearing by midday Thursday.

Forecasters say a second, more powerful storm will arrive on Saturday, with more than an inch of rain possible for the Central Coast, and between a half inch and inch for the South Coast.