Pair Of Storms Headed To Central, South Coasts

By 39 minutes ago

The first in a pair of storms is headed to the Central and South Coasts.

A low pressure system is expected to create rainfall in Santa Barbara County starting at around midnight, spreading to the rest of the region by around six a.m. We could get a quarter to a half inch of rainfall, with more in the foothills, and mountains. There are no flash flood watches at this time, with rainfall not expected to be heavy enough to cause problems in burn areas. The storm is expected to clear by early Friday evening, but it won’t be much of a break.

A second front in predicted to move into the region Saturday, which is of course New Year’s Eve. That storm will be much colder, and could create some snowfall for upper elevations. The forecast is again for a quarter to a half inch of rainfall for the Central and South Coasts, with clearing Saturday night.

Tags: 
storms
cal coast news
rainfall

