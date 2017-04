A string of small earthquakes has rocked parts of Northern California and the Central Coast during the last two days.

Five earthquakes that were magnitude 3.0 or more were felt from Cambria to Hollister, with about a dozen smaller quakes also recorded.

Meanwhile, people in the Santa Ynez Valley are still talking about their own quake early Sunday morning.

The magnitude 3.1 quake didn’t cause any damage, but was felt by many people.

It hit at 2:16 a.m., and was centered about three miles southeast of Santa Ynez.