Outdated Traffic Light? Not Anymore, Thanks To New Roundabout Project On South Coast

By 13 minutes ago

Faced with frequent traffic jams and only an outdated blinking red traffic light, the Cliff Drive intersection at Las Positas in Santa Barbara has a new look to move cars along.

Residents and city leaders celebrated the opening of a new roundabout this Monday.

While people are happy about the opening now, it was a controversial idea at first.

Part of that was the costs, coming in at about two million dollars, while some city officials simply supported a regular traffic signal.

Ultimately, the area was found to be big enough for a roundabout and costs were crunched to fit the budget.

Thousands of drivers per day go through the area, with even more coming through when there are freeway jams nearby.

Tags: 
traffic
roundabout

