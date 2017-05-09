Outdated Traffic Light? Not Anymore, Thanks To New Roundabout Project On South Coast

KCLU's John Palminteri reports on the opening of a roundabout in Santa Barbara.

Faced with frequent traffic jams and only an outdated blinking red traffic light, the Cliff Drive intersection at Las Positas in Santa Barbara has a new look to move cars along.

Residents and city leaders celebrated the opening of a new roundabout this Monday.

While people are happy about the opening now, it was a controversial idea at first.

Part of that was the costs, coming in at about two million dollars, while some city officials simply supported a regular traffic signal.

Ultimately, the area was found to be big enough for a roundabout and costs were crunched to fit the budget.

Thousands of drivers per day go through the area, with even more coming through when there are freeway jams nearby.