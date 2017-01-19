One Storm Down, Two To Go For Central and South Coasts

  • Downtown Santa Barbara gets off to a wet start Thursday morning
    (Photo by John Palminteri)

Storm number one is in the history books, but there are still two more in the forecast for the Central and South Coast between now and the end of the weekend.

Rainfall totals ranged between a half inch and an inch and a half in the region. On the South Coast, Santa Barbara had .07” of an inch of rainfall, Ventura one inch, and Oxnard 1.5.” On the Central Coast, totals included 1.1” of rain in Pismo Beach and Lompoc, and .06” in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Storm number two will arrive on the Central Coast around daybreak Friday, and could leave coastal and inland areas with between an inch and two inches of rainfall. There are Flash Flood Watches for recent brush fire burn areas.

Then, the third and potentially biggest storm will hit Sunday afternoon. Rainfall totals could reach one to three inches on the coast, with even higher numbers in the foothills and mountains.

rainfall

Related Content

Trio Of Potentially Major Storms Headed To Central, South Coasts

By Jan 17, 2017

Forecasters say we should get ready for a string of significant storms which are heading our way, which could bring more than four inches of rain to the Central and South Coasts.

The first in the trio of systems will arrive Wednesday night. It’s expected to drop between a half inch and inch of rain in coastal and inland areas, with up to two inches in the foothills and mountains, with most of the rain coming Thursday morning.

El Nino May Be Down, But Still Isn't Out For Central and South Coasts

By Apr 19, 2016

Many people thought it was going to help ease the drought, but for the Central and South Coasts, El Nino has turned out to be a disappointment. As the days pass by, many climatologists say the possibility that we’ll see more badly needed rainfall from El Nino fueled storms is diminishing.