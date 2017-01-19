One Storm Down, Two To Go For Central and South Coasts

Storm number one is in the history books, but there are still two more in the forecast for the Central and South Coast between now and the end of the weekend.

Rainfall totals ranged between a half inch and an inch and a half in the region. On the South Coast, Santa Barbara had .07” of an inch of rainfall, Ventura one inch, and Oxnard 1.5.” On the Central Coast, totals included 1.1” of rain in Pismo Beach and Lompoc, and .06” in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Storm number two will arrive on the Central Coast around daybreak Friday, and could leave coastal and inland areas with between an inch and two inches of rainfall. There are Flash Flood Watches for recent brush fire burn areas.

Then, the third and potentially biggest storm will hit Sunday afternoon. Rainfall totals could reach one to three inches on the coast, with even higher numbers in the foothills and mountains.